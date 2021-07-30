Combat

Fight of the Day: Enriko Kehl vs. Shane Campbell

Fight of the Day: Enriko Kehl vs. Shane Campbell

Combat

Fight of the Day: Enriko Kehl vs. Shane Campbell

By July 30, 2021 11:13 am

By |

 

Date: February 23, 2014
Card: K-1 World MAX 2013 World Championship Tournament Final 4
Championship(s):
Venue:
Location: Baku, Azerbaijan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

21hr

Mets 21hr ago

With a 6-3 loss to the Braves, the Mets now stare the trade deadline directly in the face. The cards have all been dealt, the flop is out, (…)

More Combat
Home