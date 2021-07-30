UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jul 30/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Bantamweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Aljamain Sterling
|567
|2
|2
|3
|T.J. Dillashaw
|506
|3
|4
|2
|Petr Yan
|356.5
|4
|3
|4
|Cory Sandhagen
|320.5
|5
|5
|Song Yadong
|248.5
|6
|6
|5
|Rob Font
|236
|7
|7
|8
|Marlon Moraes
|205
|8
|10
|10
|Pedro Munhoz
|181
|9
|8
|15
|Marlon Vera
|179.5
|10
|11
|7
|Cody Garbrandt
|177
|11
|NR
|Ricky Simon
|174.5
|12
|9
|6
|Jose Aldo
|153
|13
|12
|9
|Frankie Edgar
|151
|14
|13
|14
|Jimmie Rivera
|148
|15
|14
|12
|Merab Dvalishvili
|142.5
|16
|28
|Adrian Yanez
|136
|17
|15
|Said Nurmagomedov
|135
|18
|16
|Casey Kenney
|134
|19
|24
|Sean O’Malley
|127.5
|20
|19
|16
|Cody Stamann
|117.5
|21
|17
|Kyler Phillips
|117
|22
|20
|Louis Smolka
|116
|23
|21
|Brian Kelleher
|112
|24
|59
|Timur Valiev
|109
|25
|22
|Rani Yahya
|101
|26
|18
|Raoni Barcelos
|98.5
|27
|25
|Nathaniel Wood
|95.5
|28
|23
|Davey Grant
|93
|29
|46
|Julio Arce
|90.5
|30
|26
|Matt Schnell
|88
|31
|27
|Montel Jackson
|87
|32
|NR
|Raulian Paiva
|85
|33
|29
|Damon Jackson
|81
|34
|31
|11
|Dominick Cruz
|80
|35
|32
|Chris Gutierrez
|79
|36
|33
|Alejandro Perez
|76.5
|37
|34
|Jonathan Martinez
|75.5
|38
|36
|Miles Johns
|66
|39
|29
|Eddie Wineland
|65
|39
|37
|Kyung Ho Kang
|65
|41
|38
|Mario Bautista
|62
|42
|39
|Trevin Jones
|60
|43
|40
|Aiemann Zahabi
|55
|44
|41
|Umar Nurmagomedov
|50
|45
|42
|Nathan Maness
|49
|46
|43
|Jack Shore
|45
|47
|43
|Khalid Taha
|40
|48
|46
|Danaa Batgerel
|38
|49
|49
|Gustavo Lopez
|36
|50
|46
|Randy Costa
|34
|51
|45
|Andre Ewell
|29.5
|52
|50
|Tony Gravely
|29
|53
|51
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|28
|54
|52
|John Castaneda
|20
|54
|52
|Ronnie Lawrence
|20
|54
|52
|Thomas Almeida
|20
|57
|55
|Hunter Azure
|19
|58
|NR
|Felipe Colares
|18
|59
|56
|Heili Alateng
|17
|60
|57
|Guido Cannetti
|16
|61
|58
|Frankie Saenz
|13
|62
|59
|Anderson dos Santos
|10
|62
|64
|Sergey Morozov
|10
|62
|59
|Tony Kelley
|10
|65
|62
|Irwin Rivera
|9
|66
|63
|Vince Morales
|5
|67
|64
|Cameron Else
|0
|67
|64
|Domingo Pilarte
|0
|67
|64
|Drako Rodriguez
|0
|67
|64
|Jamey Simmons
|0
|67
|64
|Jesse Strader
|0
|67
|64
|Johnny Munoz
|0
|67
|64
|Journey Newson
|0
|67
|64
|Kevin Natividad
|0
|67
|NR
|Kris Moutinho
|0
|67
|64
|Mark Striegl
|0
|67
|64
|T.J. Laramie
|0
Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings
