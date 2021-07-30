MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jul 30/21

aljamain sterling petr yan

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jul 30/21

MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Bantamweights: Jul 30/21

By July 30, 2021 12:14 am

By |

NEW YORK, NY – NOVEMBER 04: TJ Dillashaw reacts during his UFC bantamweight championship bout against Cody Garbrandt during the UFC 217 event at Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or not.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Bantamweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Aljamain Sterling 567
2 2 3 T.J. Dillashaw 506
3 4 2 Petr Yan 356.5
4 3 4 Cory Sandhagen 320.5
5 5 Song Yadong 248.5
6 6 5 Rob Font 236
7 7 8 Marlon Moraes 205
8 10 10 Pedro Munhoz 181
9 8 15 Marlon Vera 179.5
10 11 7 Cody Garbrandt 177
11 NR Ricky Simon 174.5
12 9 6 Jose Aldo 153
13 12 9 Frankie Edgar 151
14 13 14 Jimmie Rivera 148
15 14 12 Merab Dvalishvili 142.5
16 28 Adrian Yanez 136
17 15 Said Nurmagomedov 135
18 16 Casey Kenney 134
19 24 Sean O’Malley 127.5
20 19 16 Cody Stamann 117.5
21 17 Kyler Phillips 117
22 20 Louis Smolka 116
23 21 Brian Kelleher 112
24 59 Timur Valiev 109
25 22 Rani Yahya 101
26 18 Raoni Barcelos 98.5
27 25 Nathaniel Wood 95.5
28 23 Davey Grant 93
29 46 Julio Arce 90.5
30 26 Matt Schnell 88
31 27 Montel Jackson 87
32 NR Raulian Paiva 85
33 29 Damon Jackson 81
34 31 11 Dominick Cruz 80
35 32 Chris Gutierrez 79
36 33 Alejandro Perez 76.5
37 34 Jonathan Martinez 75.5
38 36 Miles Johns 66
39 29 Eddie Wineland 65
39 37 Kyung Ho Kang 65
41 38 Mario Bautista 62
42 39 Trevin Jones 60
43 40 Aiemann Zahabi 55
44 41 Umar Nurmagomedov 50
45 42 Nathan Maness 49
46 43 Jack Shore 45
47 43 Khalid Taha 40
48 46 Danaa Batgerel 38
49 49 Gustavo Lopez 36
50 46 Randy Costa 34
51 45 Andre Ewell 29.5
52 50 Tony Gravely 29
53 51 Jose Alberto Quinonez 28
54 52 John Castaneda 20
54 52 Ronnie Lawrence 20
54 52 Thomas Almeida 20
57 55 Hunter Azure 19
58 NR Felipe Colares 18
59 56 Heili Alateng 17
60 57 Guido Cannetti 16
61 58 Frankie Saenz 13
62 59 Anderson dos Santos 10
62 64 Sergey Morozov 10
62 59 Tony Kelley 10
65 62 Irwin Rivera 9
66 63 Vince Morales 5
67 64 Cameron Else 0
67 64 Domingo Pilarte 0
67 64 Drako Rodriguez 0
67 64 Jamey Simmons 0
67 64 Jesse Strader 0
67 64 Johnny Munoz 0
67 64 Journey Newson 0
67 64 Kevin Natividad 0
67 NR Kris Moutinho 0
67 64 Mark Striegl 0
67 64 T.J. Laramie 0

 

Check back Monday for our flyweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

8hr

Mets 8hr ago

With a 6-3 loss to the Braves, the Mets now stare the trade deadline directly in the face. The cards have all been dealt, the flop is out, (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home