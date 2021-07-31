7/31/21 Game Preview: Cincinnati Reds at New York Mets

The best news of Friday for the New York Mets (54-48) came in the form of a trade. The Mets landed Javier Baez from the Chicago Cubs to bolster their lineup but he didn’t arrive in New York on time to help avoid a 6-2 loss to the Cincinnati Reds (55-49). The good news is that Baez arrived in Queens today and is in the lineup tonight as the Mets look to even up their weekend set with the Reds. First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Left-hander Rich Hill (6-4, 3.95 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Hill pitched well in his Mets’ debut on Sunday, giving up three runs in 5+ innings of work against the Toronto Blue Jays, but was not a factor in the decision as the Mets rallied for a 5-4 win after his departure. The Reds will counter with lefty Wade Miley (8-4, 2.86 ERA) to complete the matchup of southpaws. Miley couldn’t get out of the fifth inning against the Cubs on Monday, giving up three runs in 4.1 innings, but was not a factor in the decision. Cincinnati ended up losing that game 6-5.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: