What's really happening at Eagles camp after Day 3?

You can infer all you want from the various scribes who are reporting on Eagles 2021 TC with extreme vigor, but you should filter their biases…

Many of them are secretly wishing for Jalen Hurts to show weakness or for Andre Dillard to fail. Many of them are equally invested in a bust scenario for Joe Flacco. EYE don’t get it, but the truth will out when the contact gets real. I don’t think anything controversial about any of the current personnel or coaching staff— let it play out.

What’s really happening is a new coaching staff is getting to know an entirely new set of players, and vice-versa. There is no need for speculation upon performance beyond that.

These are 70-minute get-togethers, meet & greet affairs with occasional football activity. Nobody among them even knows what they don’t know at this point.

Here’s how the official site of the Eagles describes the current state of practice:

“It initially looked like the head coach was wrapping up practice early, but he gathered the entire team because he was not happy with the performance on the field. As defensive end Ryan Kerrigan explained, Sirianni said Friday’s session mirrored the adversity that the team will encounter at some point in a game this season. Sirianni wanted to see how the team would respond. After a spirited final few periods, it was clear that the message was well received.”