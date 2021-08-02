8/2/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at Miami Marlins

It was a crummy weekend for the New York Mets (55-49), who dropped two of three to the Cincinnati Reds and could easily have been swept in the series. The lackadaisical baseball continues a mediocre trend for the Mets, who have been playing poorly as a team for weeks now but somehow haven’t lost any ground in the National League East. Wins will need to come at some point if the Mets hope to reach the postseason and they will look to get some today as they begin a seven-game division road trip with the first of four against the struggling Miami Marlins (44-61). First pitch for tonight’s game is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at loanDepot Park.

Rookie right-hander Tylor Megill (1-0, 2.04 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets tonight. Megill pitched well against the Atlanta Braves last Wednesday, giving up one run in 5.1 innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision. The Mets ended up winning that game 2-1. The Marlins will counter with lefty Jesus Luzardo (2-4, 6.87 ERA), who Miami acquired from the Oakland A’s in exchange for Starling Marte. Luzardo last pitched in the majors on June 19, giving up three runs in 0.1 of an inning pitched to lose to the New York Yankees.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

New York Mets Lineup:

Pre-Game Notes: