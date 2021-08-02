Combat

Fight of the Day: Buakaw Banchamek vs. Zhou Zhipeng

By August 2, 2021 10:30 am

Date: October 11, 2014
Card: K-1 World MAX 2014 World Championship Final
Championship(s):
Venue: Indoor Athletic Stadium
Location: Pattaya, Thailand

 

