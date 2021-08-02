Jose Aldo Scouting Report

MMA Manifesto

August 2, 2021

Dec 14, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Jose Aldo (blue gloves) reacts after his bout against Marlon Moraes (not pictured) during UFC 245 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Vitals

5’7″ 135 lbs (Bantamweight)
70″ reach, Orthodox
September 9, 1986

Record

29-7 (UFC: 11-6)

Current Streak

1 straight win

Training

Black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
Black belt in Luta Livre Esportiva

Championships Held

WEC Featherweight Champion: 2009-2010 (two successful title defenses)
UFC Featherweight Champion: 2010-2015 (seven successful title defenses)
UFC Featherweight Champion: 2016-2017 (no successful title defenses)

 

Strengths

– dynamic, explosive, extremely dangerous striker
– very powerful hitter (hands, knees, feet)
– crippling leg kicks
– unorthodox strikes
– very quick with his striking
– swarms opponent when senses an opening
– very athletic
– extremely experienced
– very well coached
– good on the ground (although doesn’t utilize it often)
– excellent striking defense
– lands almost twice as many significant strikes as he absorbs
– almost impenetrable takedown defense
– also very solid takedown accuracy
– big enough to fight in higher weight classes
– finishes fights
– is almost impossible to finish

 

Weaknesses

– not much clinch game
– some question his cardio
– doesn’t spend much time on the ground
– can be submitted
– goes through a difficult weight cut to get to bantamweight
– effort level & motivation fluctuates
– can be knocked out
– has shown mind games can get to him
– has been injury prone throughout his career
– best days seem to be in his past

 

Synopsis

The king is dead.  Long live the king.

 

 

MMA Manifesto

