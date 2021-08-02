Houston, Ravens have solved a problem...

“He’s a proven player,” HC John Harbaugh said. “We have a role for him, and he has a chance to really help us. So, I’m excited about it.”

The Ravens first brought Houston in for a visit in April and Harbaugh said the two talked a lot since. Harbaugh said Houston “wanted to be here months ago” and gave props to his agent and General Manager Eric DeCosta for working out a deal that was delayed for “business reasons.”

Harbaugh did some recruiting as the two sides tried to work out the numbers. Even cornerback Marcus Peters, who played with Houston for three years in Kansas City, made some phone calls.

Houston’s Ravens debut will be delayed, however. Harbaugh didn’t have a specific day yet when he expects the veteran to take the field.

“It’s going to be a while,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got to get vaccinated, in all honesty. So, there’s going to be a five-day period there. But he’s going to get in town as soon as he can, so we’ll kind of get through that, get him his physical and those kinds of things.”

“Man, we got better – that’s how I can take it,” Oweh said. “It’s an opportunity for me to learn from a guy that has [97.5] sacks; that’s always great. I’m learning from Calais [Campbell] every day, and now you just added another guy that has a history of just getting to the quarterback.

“I can use help, every angle I can get. We just added another nice outside linebacker, so I just see it as competition, as well, but we got better. So, I’m good.”