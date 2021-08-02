The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Jonathan Rice +750 over Michael Coffie
Notable New Champions:
- ONE Strawweight Muay Thai Champion: Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym
- Fight To Win Lightweight No-Gi Champion: Joshua Cisneros
- Legacy Fighting Alliance Heavyweight Champion: Thomas Petersen
- WBA “Regular” World Featherweight Champion: Leigh Wood
- EBU European Cruiserweight Champion: Chris Billam-Smith
- Commonwealth Cruiserweight Champion: Chris Billam-Smith
- BBBofC British Cruiserweight Champion: Chris Billam-Smith
- IBF International Super Middleweight Champion: Jack Cullen
- Lion Fight World Cruiserweight Champion: Jakub Benko
- Commonwealth Featherweight Champion: Nathaniel Collins
- WBC International Super Middleweight Champion: Petro Ivanov
Going Forward:
- AJ’s Time: The coronation is finally upon us, as AJ McKee is now on top of the 145lb mountain in Bellator, putting Patricio Pitbull on the canvas and then choking him out to win the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix, the Bellator Featherweight championship, and a million-dollar check. Not bad for a minute of work.
- Not the Flex You Think it Is: This clip of Cheyanne Buys winning a Performance of the Night bonus was trending, but I don’t think it was for the reason the UFC wanted it to. 17% revenue sharing with your athletes, guys. Embarrassing.
- The Games Roll On: Judo and taekwondo are done, boxing and wrestling are in the thick of it, and karate is soon to be upon us.