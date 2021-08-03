Fighters of the Week

t1. Lasha Bekauri/Aaron Wolf/Chizuru Arai/Shori Hamada/Lukas Krpalek/Akira Sone: Your 2020 Olympic Judo gold medalists in men’s and women’s middleweight, half-heavyweight, and heavyweight divisions.

t1. Roniel Iglesias/Sena Irie: Men’s welterweight and women’s featherweight were the first two classes to finalize in Tokyo, and these are your first two boxing gold medalists.

t1. Luis Orta/Tamás Lőrincz/Musa Evloev/Mijaín López/Tamyra Mensah/Aline Rotter-Focken: The first round of wrestling golds were presented in Tokyo in men’s Greco-Roman and women’s Freestyle.

4. AJ McKee: The coronation is finally upon us, as McKee is now on top of the 145lb mountain in Bellator, putting Patricio Pitbull on the canvas and then choking him out to win the Bellator Featherweight Grand Prix, the Bellator Featherweight championship, and a million-dollar check. Not bad for a minute of work.

5. Leigh Wood: Upset Can Xu for the WBA “regular” featherweight title in Matchroom’s Fight Camp.

6. Sean Strickland: Uriah Hall had little for Strickland, as he cruised past him in the main event on ESPN.

7. Prajanchai P.K.Saenchaimuaythaigym: The 122lb Lumpinee Stadium champion made his ONE debut Friday, winning the Strawweight Muay Thai Championship from Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

8. Jonnie Rice: Pulled off the biggest upset of the week, finishing Michael Coffie and handing him his first career loss as a last-minute fill-in in the Fox PBC main event.

9. Enrico Carrera: The doctor had seen enough and waved off of Carrera’s defense of his Lion Fight light heavyweight championship title defense of Patrik Vidákovics in the main event of Lion Fight 67.

10. Jakub Benko: Handed Chip Moraza-Pollard his first career loss, dethroning the Lion Fight world cruiserweight champion.

11. Lucas Barbosa: Hulk was the last man standing in BJJBET’s 8-man no-gi middleweight tournament, submitting another legend in Leandro Lo in the finals.

12. Jack Cullen: The new secondary IBF champion at 168lbs, besting Avni Yildirim, who not long ago was fighting Canelo in a stadium.

13. Chris Billam-Smith: Earned a shoulder full of British gold, edging Tommy McCarthy and leaving with the EBU, Commonwealth, and BBBofC Cruiserweight titles.

14. Joshua Cisneros: Claimed victory in his rematch with Kennedy Maciel, becoming the F2W Lightweight no-gi champion in the main event of Fight To Win 179.

15. Thomas Petersen: Make that 5-0 with 5 first-round knockouts, including his last one, over Vernon Lewis to claim the vacant LFA Heavyweight title.

Honorable Mention:

Aung La N Sang: The former ONE double champion had his first fight since becoming beltless, knocking out Leandro Ataides in the first round in the co-main event of ONE Battleground.

Masahide Kudo: Retained his 58kg championship for RISE in the main event of RISE 151 at the legendary Korakuen Hall.