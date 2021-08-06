Fight of the Day: Akira Shoji vs. John Renken

Date: June 4, 2000
Card: Pride 9
Championship(s):
Venue: Nagoya Rainbow Hall
Location: Nagoya, Japan
Date: June 4, 2000
Card: Pride 9
Championship(s):
Venue: Nagoya Rainbow Hall
Location: Nagoya, Japan
The Packers are winding down their second week of training camp now as they prepare for the Family Night scrimmage this weekend. There is (…)
The Cuban success has continued at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. In the men’s heavyweight division on Friday, Julio Cesar La Cruz (…)
Albert Batyrgaziev of the Russian Olympic Committee won the gold medal for Russia in the men’s featherweight division at the 2020 Olympic (…)
Spain and Brazil are set to play in the gold medal game in men’s soccer at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Despite the fact (…)
Cuba has won the first two Olympic gold medals in men’s boxing at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. In the men’s welterweight (…)
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. (…)
Let me give you the short version—and man, are these practices short in duration! You’d almost think the coaches are limiting practice time (…)
LeBron James has made it clear he cares not about the Lakers slander that’s been taking place this week. Everyone has taken note of the (…)
It’s from 2019, in case you were wondering. It was before the loss at home to the Texans. But at least it summons up some positive (…)
Thursday afternoon in Miami will be the point in time where the Mets officially became a caricature of themselves. As many times as the (…)