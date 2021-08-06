Spain to play Brazil in the gold medal game in men's Olympic soccer

Spain and Brazil are set to play in the gold medal game in men’s soccer at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Despite the fact that Spain won the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, and three European Soccer Championships (1964 in Spain, 2008 in Austria and Switzerland, and 2012 in Poland and Ukraine), Spain has never won Olympic gold in men’s soccer in the past. Brazil meanwhile has only won one Olympic gold medal in men’s soccer, and that was at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, After Brazil and Germany played to a 1-1 tie after regulation and extra time, the Brazilians won 5-4 on penalty kicks in the Olympic men’s final five years ago.

At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, there was only one goal scored in regulation or extra time in the two semifinal contests. That goal was scored by Marco Asensio, a 25-year-old winger for Real Madrid, in Spain’s 1-0 win over Japan. For Asensio, a native of Palma, it was his first goal in the Olympic men’s soccer tournament.

Where Spain has been extremely strong in the Olympic men’s tournament to date is team defense. They have given up only three goals in five games so far. Two of those goals against came in Spain’s 5-2 dramatic win over the Ivory Coast in the quarterfinals, while their other goal against was against Argentina in Group C action.

Brazil meanwhile reached the quarterfinals by beating Mexico handily on penalty kicks 4-1 in the shootout. The Brazilians and Mexicans did not score a goal in regulation or extra time.

