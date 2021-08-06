MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Aug 6/21

By August 6, 2021 1:03 am

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is previous ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 723
2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 258
3 3 5 Irene Aldana 202
4 4 4 Aspen Ladd 142
5 6 3 Holly Holm 110
6 5 7 Yana Kunitskaya 98.5
7 9 Sabina Mazo 91
8 8 6 Julianna Pena 86
9 10 8 Ketlen Vieira 80
10 11 Jessica-Rose Clark 74
11 12 10 Sara McMann 63
12 13 Bea Malecki 55
13 14 11 Macy Chiasson 49.5
14 15 Wu Yanan 48
15 16 16 Alexis Davis 46.5
16 17 13 Pannie Kianzad 45
17 NR Raquel Pennington 38
18 20 15 Karol Rosa 37
19 21 Felicia Spencer 32
20 22 Priscila Cachoeira 28
21 26 14 Julia Avila 23
22 23 Bethe Correia 22
23 24 Ashlee Evans-Smith 20.5
24 29 9 Miesha Tate 20
25 25 Norma Dumont 19
26 27 Vanessa Melo 10
27 28 Joselyne Edwards 9
28 29 Julija Stoliarenko 0
28 29 Stephanie Egger 0
28 29 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

Check back Monday for our women’s flyweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

