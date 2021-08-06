UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Feather/Bantamweights: Aug 6/21

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Women’s Featherweights & Bantamweights

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Amanda Nunes 723 2 2 2 Germaine de Randamie 258 3 3 5 Irene Aldana 202 4 4 4 Aspen Ladd 142 5 6 3 Holly Holm 110 6 5 7 Yana Kunitskaya 98.5 7 9 Sabina Mazo 91 8 8 6 Julianna Pena 86 9 10 8 Ketlen Vieira 80 10 11 Jessica-Rose Clark 74 11 12 10 Sara McMann 63 12 13 Bea Malecki 55 13 14 11 Macy Chiasson 49.5 14 15 Wu Yanan 48 15 16 16 Alexis Davis 46.5 16 17 13 Pannie Kianzad 45 17 NR Raquel Pennington 38 18 20 15 Karol Rosa 37 19 21 Felicia Spencer 32 20 22 Priscila Cachoeira 28 21 26 14 Julia Avila 23 22 23 Bethe Correia 22 23 24 Ashlee Evans-Smith 20.5 24 29 9 Miesha Tate 20 25 25 Norma Dumont 19 26 27 Vanessa Melo 10 27 28 Joselyne Edwards 9 28 29 Julija Stoliarenko 0 28 29 Stephanie Egger 0 28 29 Zarah Fairn dos Santos 0

