What's new? Another injury to Ravens' ace cornerback Jimmy Smith...

The Ravens held their collective breath as cornerback Jimmy Smith left Friday’s practice on the back of a cart. Head coach John Harbaugh did not yet have an update on Smith by the time he spoke to reporters after practice, but initial media reports are that it’s not serious.

Smith was close in coverage on tight end Mark Andrews when he went down. Smith limped to the sideline, where he stayed on his feet for a bit before taking a seat and waiting for the cart to come. There was about 30 minutes left in practice.

Turns out this is a low ankle sprain, maybe 6 weeks of rest and rehab… but still… how unlucky for Smith. He has all-pro talent if he could just get a pain-free way to show it.

Smith has been snake-bitten by injuries over the course of his career. In the last two seasons, he’s played just 19 games total for the team missing time with an MCL sprain, groin strain, ankle sprain and shoulder injury.

Smith has also suffered an Achilles tear, multiple other ankle sprains and a sports hernia over the course of his 10-year career with the Ravens. The veteran returned to the team on a one-year $2.5 million deal this season. In his time with the Ravens, he has collected 14 interceptions. The Ravens selected Smith with the 27th overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Lamar Jackson (Reserve/COVID) is still not on the field, although he is back in the building undergoing tests, Harbaugh said.

Wide receivers Marquise Brown (hamstring), Miles Boykin (hamstring) and Rashod Bateman were all out. Guard Kevin Zeitler (foot) has been out since Tuesday and now safety DeShon Elliott was missing, as Harbaugh said he has a non-COVID illness.