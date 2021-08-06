Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday August 6

8:00am: Matchroom Fight Camp Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

9:30am: DAZN Boxing Show live from Fight Camp (DAZN)

9:50am: UFC 265 Weigh-Ins (UFC Fight Pass)

3:00pm: Michael Conlan vs. TJ Doheny/Lee McGregor vs. Vincent Legrand (ESPN+)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPNEWS)

7:00pm: CES MMA 63 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 71 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Fight To Win 180 (FloGrappling)

8:00pm: BB Celebrity Net Fights ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Roll in the Cage 3 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: LUX 15 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday August 7

1:00am: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

1:00am: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Karate (NBCOlympics.com)

5:45am: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Wrestling (NBCOlympics.com)

10:00am: Arslan Magomedov vs. Fedor Papazov/Oganes Ustyan vs. Okelsandr Abramian (ESPN+)

1:00pm: Polaris Squads 3 (UFC Fight Pass)

1:00pm: Muay Thai Evening 11 ($6.18 Okatgon.tv)

2:00pm: James Dickens vs. Kid Galahad/Fabio Wardley vs. Nick Webb (DAZN)

5:00pm: Emerald City Invitational Event 2 (FloGrappling)

6:00pm: UFC 265 Early Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

7:00pm: NFC MMA 136 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: UFC 265 Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+)

8:00pm: Gabriel Maestre vs. Mykal Fox/Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo (Fox)

8:30pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 82 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC 265 ($69.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday August 8

1:00am: UFC 265 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: 2020 Tokyo Olympic Boxing (NBCOlympics.com)

1:15am: UFC 265 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

Top-10 Viewing Options: The Olympics are winding down, with this week marking the end of all combat sports.

t1. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Boxing: The sweet science concludes in Tokyo Sunday morning.

t1. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Karate: The Kumite draws to a close early Saturday.

t1. 2020 Tokyo Olympic Wrestling: The original Olympic sport concludes Saturday morning at a reasonable hour here in the States.

4. UFC 265: How hysterical would it be if Lewis wins and the UFC has to hype up the rematch to one of the worst heavyweights fights in history?

5. James Dickens vs. Kid Galahad/Fabio Wardley vs. Nick Webb: Eddie Hearn’s garden hosts a world title fight for the vacant IBF featherweight title.

6. Michael Conlan vs. TJ Doheny/Lee McGregor vs. Vincent Legrand: Conlan continues his military crawl towards the mountaintop.

7. Gabriel Maestre vs. Mykal Fox/Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo: PBC treating a primetime network slot like a throwaway yet again is baffling.

8. Polaris Squads 3: Team UK/Ireland vs. Team USA. National pride doesn’t have to stop at the Olympics!

9. Titan Fighting Championship 71: A featherweight title fight and the return of Nate Marquardt.

10. Muay Thai Evening 11: Your best eight-limbed option this weekend.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Middleweight Muay Thai Bout: Jozef Kolodzej vs. Sebastian Fapso [Muay Thai Evening 11]

4. Super Heavyweight Bout: Bence Galambos vs. Strahinja Mitric [Muay Thai Evening 11]

3. Super Featherweight Bout: Evan Jays vs. Jonna Chipchase [Muay Thai Grand Prix]

2. WMC Slovakia 63.5kg Championship Tournament [Muay Thai Evening 11]

1. WMC World Women’s Bantamweight Championship: Funda Alkayis (37-5) vs. Monika Chochlikova (14-3) [Muay Thai Evening 11]

BOXING

5. Welterweight Bout: Eimantas Stanionis (13-0) vs. Luis Collazo (39-8) [PBC on FOX]

4. EBU European Bantamweight Championship: Lee McGregor (c) (10-0) vs. Vincent Legrand (32-0) [BT Sport on ESPN]

3. Interim WBA Featherweight Championship: Michael Conlan (15-0) vs. TJ Doheny (22-2) [BT Sport on ESPN]

2. Interim WBA World Welterweight Championship: Gabriel Maestre (3-0) vs. Mykal Fox (22-2) [PBC on FOX]

1. IBF World Featherweight Championship: James Dickens (30-3) vs. Kid Galahad (27-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne (13-5) vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-6) [UFC 265]

4. Bantamweight Bout: Casey Kenney (16-3-1) vs. Song Yadong (16-5-1) [UFC 265]

3. Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (18-4) vs. Vicente Luque (20-7-1) [UFC 265]

2. Bantamweight Bout: Jose Aldo (29-7) vs. Pedro Munhoz (19-5) [UFC 265]

1. Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship: Ciryl Gane (9-0) vs. Derrick Lewis (25-7) [UFC 265]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. No-Gi Bout: Charlie Baker vs. Mason Guard [Polaris Squads 3]

4. Absolute No-Gi Bout: Kyle Boehm vs. Natasa Silviu Georgian [Polaris Squads 3]

3. Heavyweight No-Gi Bout: Gabriel Arges vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. [Fight To Win 180]

2. Team UK/Ireland vs. Team USA [Polaris Squads 3]

1. 145lb 16-man EBI Rules No-Gi Tournament [Emerald City Inviational Event 2]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: BOY, did Mike Coffie getting dotted up last week murder my winning streak in a horrid way.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Eimantas Stanionis vs. Luis Collazo

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Lee McGregor over Vincent Legrand

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 265

Upset of the Week: Angela Hill over Tecia Torres

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Michael Conlan vs. TJ Doheny