The men’s and women’s soccer competitions have been determined at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. In the men’s soccer competition that wrapped up on Saturday, Brazil beat Spain 2-1 in the gold medal game. Meanwhile, the Olympic champion in women’s soccer was Canada, who beat Sweden 3-2 on penalty kicks after going to penalties all tied up at one goal apiece.

In Brazil’s gold medal winning victory, Brazil had a late goal in the first half as Matheus Cunha of Joao Pessoa scored in the 47th minute, before Malcom of Sao Paulo scored the game-winning goal at the 108th minute (the 18th minute of extra time). Cunha is a striker with Hertha BSC of the Bundesliga, while Malcom is a forward with Zenit Saint Petersburg of the Russian Premier League.

This was Brazil’s second gold medal in men’s soccer in Olympic history. They previously beat Germany to win Olympic gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. Mexico meanwhile won the Olympic bronze medal by beating Japan 3-1. It was Mexico’s fourth medal at the 2020 Olympic Games. Their other three medals were bronze as well. Luis Alvarez and Alejandra Valencia won the bronze medal in mixed team archery, Gabriela Agundez and Alejandra Orozco won the bronze medal in women’s 10-metre synchronized platform diving, and Aremi Fuentes won the bronze medal in the women’s 76 kilogram weightlifting.

The Canadian women meanwhile won the second gold medal for Canada in Olympic soccer history. The Canadian men previously won gold at the 1904 Olympic Games in St. Louis. In the women’s gold medal game, midfielder Jessie Fleming of London, Ontario scored the game-tying goal on a penalty kick in the second half after Canadian captain Christine Sinclair of Burnaby, British Columbia was fouled in the penalty area. The United States meanwhile won the bronze medal, after beating Australia 4-3 in an exciting, high-scoring game.