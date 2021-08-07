The Betting Window for August 7-8

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can find Jim Rice and buy that gem of a man a drink!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Angela Hill +115 over Tecia Torres ($10)
- Derrick Lewis +255 over Ciryl Game ($5)
- Gabriel Maestre -350 over Mykal Fox ($30)
- Eimantas Stanionis -1800 over Luis Collazo ($40)
- Kid Galahad -375 over James Dickens ($15)
Is there anyone with a more deceiving record than Hill? (looks at Luque’s 20-7-1 mark). If literally two scorecards flipped one point to her, in two fights that most people thought she won anyway, she’s on a six-fight winning streak and has already earned a title shot. I like where Hill’s game is at right now. She’s always been a superb grappler, but her striking is coming along.
I’m picking Gane to get the W over Lewis, but with that line and Lewis’s power, I have to at least throw a fiver on the chance that Gane gets caught.
Last Week: $ -61.61
Year To Date: $ +12.57
