UFC 265: Gane vs. Lewis Picks

Interim UFC Heavyweight Championship: Ciryl Gane (9-0) vs. Derrick Lewis (25-7)

Luke Irwin: This feels like it’s Gane’s time. His trajectory has been firmly forward and he’s shown few weaknesses. I’m not putting money on him, and I’m actually putting a few bucks on Lewis because of how high the line is and Lewis’s ability to catch someone with a punch. I don’t think it’ll happen to Gane, but it’s worth a gamble. Nevertheless, Lewis can be touched, and Gane has five rounds to do it. How hysterical would it be if Lewis wins and the UFC has to hype up the rematch to one of the worst heavyweights fights in history? Gane via R3 TKO.

Bantamweight Bout: Jose Aldo (29-7) vs. Pedro Munhoz (19-5)

Luke: We saw a little bit of the old Aldo against Marlon Vera, and now that he’s out of that Volkanovki/Moraes/Yan shark tank, I think we’ll see more of Aldo. Aldo via UD.

Welterweight Bout: Michael Chiesa (18-4) vs. Vicente Luque (20-7-1)

Luke: Will Chiesa be able to catch Luque in a submission before Luque turns him into a fine paste? That’s going to be the question in this fight, and I do not believe he can. Luque via R1 KO.

Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (13-9) vs. Tecia Torres (12-5)

Luke: Is there anyone with a more deceiving record than Hill? (looks at Luque’s 20-7-1 mark). If literally two scorecards flipped one point to her, in two fights that most people thought she won anyway, she’s on a six-fight winning streak and has already earned a title shot. I like where Hill’s game is at right now. She’s always been a superb grappler, but her striking is coming along. Hill via UD.

Bantamweight Bout: Casey Kenney (16-3-1) vs. Song Yadong (16-5-1)

Luke: Yadong says he’s going to use his grappling more efficiently against Kenney, but he’s going to be on the defensive most of the time with Kenney’s style. I don’t doubt Yadong’s power, but I don’t think Kenney is going to put himself in a position to taste it. Kenney via SD.