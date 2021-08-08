By Jeff Fox | August 8, 2021 12:00 am

Casey Kenney Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

DWCS 2 – Jul 18/17 – W (Hamilton) – $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

DWCS 8 – Aug 29/17 – L (Antolin) – $5,000

UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – W (Borg) – $35,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $8,000 from Borg for missing weight, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 241 – Aug 17/19 – W (Bermudez) – $31,500 ($14,000 to show, $14,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/20 – L (Dvalishvili) – $28,500 ($25,000 to show, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC on ESPN: Woodley vs Burns – May 30/20 – W (Smolka) – $58,000 ($27,000 to show, $27,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC on ESPN: Holm vs Aldana – Oct 4/20 – W (Alateng) – $62,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 254 – Oct 24/20 – W (Wood) – $117,000 ($31,000 to show, $31,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 259 – Mar 6/21 – L (Cruz) – $50,000 ($45,000 to show, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 265 – Aug 7/21 – L (Yadong) – $51,000 ($45,000 to show, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $448,500