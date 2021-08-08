By Jeff Fox | August 8, 2021 12:00 am

Ciryl Gane Career Earnings

(UFC fights only)

* denotes an estimated purse

Sponsorship money, PPV and/or undisclosed bonuses not included

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs Carmouche 2 – Aug 10/19 – W (Pessoa) – $23,500 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Maia vs Askren – Oct 26/19 – W (Mayes) – $77,500 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Edgar vs The Korean Zombie – Dec 21/19 – W (Boser) – $63,500 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus, $3,500 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 256 – Dec 12/20 – W (dos Santos) – $84,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $4,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs Gane – Feb 27/21 – W (Rozenstruik) – $105,000 ($50,000 to show, $50,000 win bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Gane vs Volkov – Jun 26/21 – W (Volkov) – $146,000 ($70,000 to show, $70,000 win bonus, $6,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 265 – Aug 7/21 – W (Lewis) – $432,000 ($350,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $32,000 fight week incentive pay)*

Total Career Earnings: $931,500