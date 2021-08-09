The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Hebert da Conceicao Sousa +260 over Oleksandr Khyzhniak
Notable New Champions:
- Interim WBA World Featherweight Champion: Michael Conlan
- Titan Fighting Championship Featherweight Champion: Ali AlQaisi
- IBF World Featherweight Champion: Kid Galahad
- Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion: Ciryl Gane
- Interim WBA World Welterweight Champion: Gabriel Maestre
- WBO Intercontinental Junior Welterweight Champion: Tyrone McKenna
Going Forward:
- At The Buzzer!: In one of the most exciting Olympic moments EVER, Gable Steveson took it down to the wire and chased down Geno Petriashvili with no time left to win the gold medal in the super heavyweight division.
- Goddamned WBA: The World Boxing Association has disappointed us yet again. Mykal Fox got absolutely robbed against Gabriel Maestre and even the commentary team didn’t hide their displeasure. It’s rife with nationalist, familial, and possibly racial conspiracies from a sanctioning body everyone already distrusts and despises.
- Cue the Horns Again!: The 2020 (2021) Summer Olympics wrap up in Tokyo. Hopefully everyone came out relatively unscathed and hopefully in three years we can watch a Summer Games with a crowd again.