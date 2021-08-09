UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Flyweights: Aug 9/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Women’s Flyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator & UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Valentina Shevchenko 714 2 2 2 Jessica Andrade 239.5 3 3 3 Katlyn Chookagian 182 4 5 4 Lauren Murphy 129 5 6 13 Taila Santos 116 6 4 14 Maycee Barber 114.5 7 8 Manon Fiorot 95 8 NR Sabina Mazo 91 9 10 12 Andrea Lee 88.5 10 7 15 Miranda Maverick 86 11 9 5 Jennifer Maia 85 12 11 6 Cynthia Calvillo 78 13 NR Sijara Eubanks 77.5 14 12 16 Montana De La Rosa 77 15 13 Mayra Bueno Silva 74 16 14 11 Alexa Grasso 70 16 14 8 Viviane Araujo 70 18 17 Gillian Robertson 61.5 19 18 10 Roxanne Modafferi 60.5 20 19 Casey O’Neill 58 21 20 Ariane Lipski 53 22 21 Antonina Shevchenko 51 23 22 7 Joanne Calderwood 49.5 24 23 Ji Yeon Kim 49 25 16 9 Jessica Eye 44.5 26 24 Poliana Botelho 34.5 27 25 JJ Aldrich 33 28 NR Maryna Moroz 29 29 26 Luana Carolina 28 30 27 Tracy Cortez 27 31 28 Cortney Casey 23.5 32 29 Gina Mazany 20.5 33 NR Melissa Gatto 20 34 30 Liana Jojua 18 34 30 Mariya Agapova 18 36 33 Molly McCann 17 37 34 Miranda Granger 10 38 NR Elise Reed 0 38 35 Lilya Shakirova 0 38 35 Sarah Alpar 0 38 35 Tabatha Ricci 0 38 35 Victoria Leonardo 0



