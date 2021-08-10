Combat

Fight of the Day: Kaew Fairtex vs. Yuta Kubo

Combat

By August 10, 2021 9:57 am

Date: November 3, 2014
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 65kg Championship Tournament
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

