Fighters of the Week

t1. Zaur Uguev/Takuto Otoguro/Zaurbek Sidakov/David Taylor/Abdulrashid Sadulaev/Gable Steveson/Luis Orta/Mohammad Reza Geraei/Tamás Lőrincz/Zhan Beleniuk/Musa Evloev/Yui Susaki/Mayu Mukaida/Risako Kawai/Yukako Kawai/Tamyra Mensah/Aline Rotter-Focken: Your men’s freestyle, Greco-Roman, and women’s freestyle wrestling gold medalists.

t1. Galal Yafai/Albert Batyrgaziev/Andy Cruz/Roniel Iglesias/Hebert Conceição/Arlen Lopez/Julio César La Cruz/Bakhodir Jalolov/Stoyka Krasteva/Sena Irie/Kellie Harrington/Busenaz Sürmeneli/Lauren Price: Your men’s and women’s boxing gold medalists.

t1. Ryo Kiyuna/Steven Da Costa/Luigi Busà/Sajjad Ganjzadeh/Sandra Sánchez/Ivet Goranova/Jovana Preković/Feryal Abdelaziz: Your men’s and women’s karate Olympic gold medalists.

4. Kid Galahad: On his second attempt, Galahad pushed through and defeated James Dickens to claim the vacant IBF world featherweight championship.

5. Ciryl Gane: Continued his meteoric climb to the top of the UFC heavyweight division after a destruction of Derrick Lewis in Lewis’s hometown of Houston and is the new interim heavyweight champion.

6. Michael Conlan: Conlan takes another baby step up, winning the flimsiest of world titles, and interim WBA Regular title.

7. Jose Aldo: Looked ten years younger in his co-main fight against Pedro Munhoz at UFC 265, pitching a three-round shutout and making Munhoz look silly in the process.

8. Rafael Lovato Jr.: And still the Fight To Win No-Gi Light Heavyweight champion after taking Gabriel Arges to the scorecards.

9. Gianni Grippo: Came out the victor of the one-night, eight-man 145lb No-Gi tournament at Emerald City Invitational Event 2.

10. Tyrone McKenna: Picked up a secondary WBO title at 140lbs in Belfast.

11. Lee McGregor: Advanced to 11-0, handing Vincent Legrand his first career loss, defending his EBU Bantamweight title.

12. Ali AlQaisi: The new Titan FC featherweight champion after a five round domination of Andrew Whitney in the main event of Titan 71.

13. Geo Martinez/Nathan Orchard/Nick Ronan/Adam Benayoun/Roberto Jimenez/Hunter Colvin/Richie Martinez/Jon Blank: Congratulations to Team USA, who shut out Team UK/Ireland 7-0 at Polaris Squads 3.

14. Vicente Luque: Put away Michael Chiesa at his own game, submitting him in the first round and earning a Performance of the Night bonus.

15. John Howard: The New England legend earned another main event win at his home promotion, CES MMA, on UFC Fight Pass.