Tweet of the Moment

We have signed Ross Colton to a two-year contract worth $1.125 million AAV. 📝: https://t.co/sJc16etqIP pic.twitter.com/pd05CORaAu — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) August 10, 2021

There are no winners or losers in the offseason, to be sure, but if there were, the Lightning would definitely be losers this offseason. The talent exodus from Tampa has been significant this summer, and one has to wonder if the Lightning can be as competitive as they’d like.

After a string of players leaving, though, they can at the very least rest easy that they retained and got a little cost certainty for their young pivot. It’s nice to see Tampa finally get one in the W column, right?