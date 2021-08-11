Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 11/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Middleweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 615 2 2 2 John Salter 282 3 3 4 Costello Van Steenis 278.5 4 6 Taylor Johnson 178 5 4 3 Austin Vanderford 169 6 5 7 Charlie Ward 149.5 7 7 Dalton Rosta 134 8 8 Andrew Kapel 128 9 9 9 Romero Cotton 124 10 11 11 Norbert Novenyi 109 11 10 6 Johnny Eblen 104 12 12 Khalid Murtazaliev 100 13 13 Tony Johnson 94 14 15 5 Fabian Edwards 85.5 15 16 Rafael Carvalho 81 15 16 Vinicius de Jesus 81 17 NR Alexander Shlemenko 80 18 14 8 Mike Shipman 77.5 19 18 10 Ed Ruth 75.5 20 19 Jordan Newman 73 21 20 Kent Kauppinen 65 22 NR Jeff Neilson 50 23 21 Justin Sumter 40 24 22 Daniel Madrid 18 24 22 Ty Gwerder 18 26 24 Joseph Creer 14 27 25 Andy Manzolo 0 27 25 Branko Busick 0 27 25 Fabio Aguiar 0 27 25 Hamza Salim 0

