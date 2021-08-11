MMA Manifesto

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 11/21

Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Middleweights: Aug 11/21

By August 11, 2021 5:16 pm

Jul 14, 2017; Thackerville, OK, USA; John Salter (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Kendall Grove (red gloves) during Bellator 181 at Winstar Casino. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

 

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Middleweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Gegard Mousasi 615
2 2 2 John Salter 282
3 3 4 Costello Van Steenis 278.5
4 6 Taylor Johnson 178
5 4 3 Austin Vanderford 169
6 5 7 Charlie Ward 149.5
7 7 Dalton Rosta 134
8 8 Andrew Kapel 128
9 9 9 Romero Cotton 124
10 11 11 Norbert Novenyi 109
11 10 6 Johnny Eblen 104
12 12 Khalid Murtazaliev 100
13 13 Tony Johnson 94
14 15 5 Fabian Edwards 85.5
15 16 Rafael Carvalho 81
15 16 Vinicius de Jesus 81
17 NR Alexander Shlemenko 80
18 14 8 Mike Shipman 77.5
19 18 10 Ed Ruth 75.5
20 19 Jordan Newman 73
21 20 Kent Kauppinen 65
22 NR Jeff Neilson 50
23 21 Justin Sumter 40
24 22 Daniel Madrid 18
24 22 Ty Gwerder 18
26 24 Joseph Creer 14
27 25 Andy Manzolo 0
27 25 Branko Busick 0
27 25 Fabio Aguiar 0
27 25 Hamza Salim 0

 

Check back next Wednesday for our welterweight rankings 


Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

