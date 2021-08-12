Combat

Fight of the Day: Akinobu Hiranaka vs. Morris East

August 12, 2021

By |

 

Date: September 9, 1992
Card:
Championship(s): WBA World Junior Welterweight (Hiranaka)
Venue: Nippon Budokan
Location: Tokyo, Japan

 

