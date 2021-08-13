Combat

The Betting Window for August 13-15

The Betting Window for August 13-15

By August 13, 2021 10:18 am

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can party just like Cher!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

 

  • Ray Cooper EVEN over Rory MacDonald ($5)
  • Vergil Ortiz Jr. -1400 over Egidijus Kavaliauskas ($50)
  • Gegard Mousasi -450 over John Salter ($10)
  • Magomed Magomedov -600 over Raufeon Stots ($30)
  • Guillermo Rigondeaux +180 over John Riel Casimero ($5)

 

At this point, in the year our lord 2021, picking Rory MacDonald, especially as a favorite, is a fool’s errand.

Samuel Vargas to Maurice Hooker to Kavaliauskas. The gatekeepers keep getting tougher and tougher, but Ortiz is just a monster. All 17 men have fallen by knockout.

 

Last Week: $ -2.43
Year To Date: $ +10.14

 

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.

