The Betting Window for August 13-15

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can party just like Cher!

As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.

Let’s make some cashola.

Ray Cooper EVEN over Rory MacDonald ($5)

Vergil Ortiz Jr. -1400 over Egidijus Kavaliauskas ($50)

Gegard Mousasi -450 over John Salter ($10)

Magomed Magomedov -600 over Raufeon Stots ($30)

Guillermo Rigondeaux +180 over John Riel Casimero ($5)

At this point, in the year our lord 2021, picking Rory MacDonald, especially as a favorite, is a fool’s errand.

Samuel Vargas to Maurice Hooker to Kavaliauskas. The gatekeepers keep getting tougher and tougher, but Ortiz is just a monster. All 17 men have fallen by knockout.

Last Week: $ -2.43

Year To Date: $ +10.14

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.