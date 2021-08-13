The Betting Window for August 13-15

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice, and you too can party just like Cher!
As usual, we’ll take a hundred dollars and divide it among five fights.
Let’s make some cashola.
- Ray Cooper EVEN over Rory MacDonald ($5)
- Vergil Ortiz Jr. -1400 over Egidijus Kavaliauskas ($50)
- Gegard Mousasi -450 over John Salter ($10)
- Magomed Magomedov -600 over Raufeon Stots ($30)
- Guillermo Rigondeaux +180 over John Riel Casimero ($5)
At this point, in the year our lord 2021, picking Rory MacDonald, especially as a favorite, is a fool’s errand.
Samuel Vargas to Maurice Hooker to Kavaliauskas. The gatekeepers keep getting tougher and tougher, but Ortiz is just a monster. All 17 men have fallen by knockout.
Last Week: $ -2.43
Year To Date: $ +10.14
-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.