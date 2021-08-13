MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Aug 13/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Women's Strawweights: Aug 13/21

August 13, 2021

Dec 21, 2019; Busan, SOUTH KOREA; Amanda Lemos (blue gloves) defeats Miranda Granger (red gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Sajik Arena.

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Women’s Strawweights

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings 

    • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
    • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
    • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
    • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last  UFC Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 1 1 Rose Namajunas 581
2 2 2 Zhang Weili 437.5
3 3 4 Carla Esparza 250
4 7 14 Amanda Lemos 178
5 4 7 Marina Rodriguez 162
6 5 5 Mackenzie Dern 156.5
7 6 13 Virna Jandiroba 149
8 8 12 Amanda Ribas 106
9 9 Polyana Viana 88.5
10 10 10 Tecia Torres 80.5
11 11 Emily Whitmire 69
11 11 5 Yan Xiaonan 69
13 13 9 Claudia Gadelha 59.5
14 15 11 Michelle Waterson 47
15 16 Kay Hansen 45
16 17 8 Nina Nunes 43.5
17 14 15 Angela Hill 43
18 19 Loma Lookboonmee 29
19 18 16 Felice Herrig 26
20 20 Ariane Carnelossi 25
21 NR Karolina Kowalkiewicz 22
22 34 Cheyanne Buys 20
22 21 Cory McKenna 20
24 24 Jessica Penne 19
24 24 Jinh Yu Frey 19
26 22 Livia Renata Souza 18
27 23 Ashley Yoder 12.5
28 NR Diana Belbita 10
28 24 Luana Pinheiro 10
30 28 Kanako Murata 9
30 28 Mallory Martin 9
30 28 Mizuki Inoue 9
30 24 Montserrat Ruiz 9
34 31 Miranda Granger 8
35 32 Randa Markos 7
36 33 Hannah Cifers 6.5
37 34 Gloria de Paula 0
37 34 Hannah Goldy 0
37 34 Lupita Godinez 0
37 34 Na Liang 0
37 34 Sam Hughes 0

 

Check Monday for our Pound for Pound Rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

