White Sox beat Yankees 9-8 in exciting game played at Field of Dreams

The pictures from Dyersville, IA on Thursday night were simply fantastic. We saw members of the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox come out of a large cornfield and on to a baseball stadium. What was going on in Iowa was just like the players in the legendary baseball movie, Field of Dreams 32 years ago, starring Kevin Costner and James Earl Jones.

However the Major League Baseball game on Thursday, simply meant more. It was a critical American League battle featuring the first place, American League Central-leading Chicago White Sox (which was mentioned by Costner in a pre-game speech) and the New York Yankees. These were two franchises with two historic pasts, and both sides used nostalgic uniforms.

In the end, the White Sox were victorious 9-8, thanks to a dramatic two-run, game-winning walk-off home run by White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson of Tuscaloosa, AL. For Anderson, who had a double and home run in the contest, it was his fourth multi-extra base hit for the White Sox in 2021. He also had two doubles for the White Sox in an 11-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on July 3, one double and one home run in a 10-1 White Sox win over the Houston Astros on July 17, and one double and one home run in a 9-3 White Sox win over the Chicago Cubs on August 8.

Three other White Sox players hit a home run on Thursday. First baseman Jose Abreu of Cienfuegos, hit a solo-shot in the first inning, left fielder Eloy Jimenez of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic hit a three-run blast in the third inning, and catcher Seby Zavala of Fort Hood, TX, hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning.

There were six runs scored in the ninth inning. Leading into the final inning, the White Sox had a commanding 7-4 lead, only to see the Yankees score four runs on home runs by Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

With the win, the White Sox lead the Detroit Tigers by 11.5 games in the American League Central. The Yankees meanwhile trail the Red Sox by two games for the second wildcard spot on the junior circuit.