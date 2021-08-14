LeBron James sends a message to Russell Westbrook's critics

The Lakers filled their need at point guard by acquiring Russell Westbrook, giving up quite a haul to do so, but some analysts believe that he’s not a good fit to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook — like James — is one of the most ball-dominant players in the league. And then there’s Davis, who often finds himself in mismatches, and commands at least 15 shots — if not more — per game.

It’s fair to believe that there are simply too many cooks in the kitchen, even though Westbrook is playing in his hometown of Los Angeles. So has Paul George, though, with the two at similar points in their respective careers, and it hasn’t gone all that well for him.

But James, like Westbrook, has a strong work ethic. And even though it’s the offseason, the two are already making time to work out together, in hopes of developing chemistry, especially since the Lakers are clearly in “win now” mode, given the age of their roster.

LBJ posted some photos of the two of them on the court on Saturday, and he threw shade at Westbrook’s critics with the following caption.

“Work with the Brodie! I agree I don’t think this will work @russwest44. You different by the way,” James wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see how they jell on the court this season.