Ravens 'B' team outlasts Saints 'B' team, 17-14, in PS1

The Ravens added on to their 18-game preseason win streak, but it’s still meaningless.

That’s because none of those games counted for anything except in-house morale for a bunch of guys who won’t make the team anyway.

John Eisenberg had the only thoughts about the game that matter in the bigger picture:

“We went in knowing there’d be a reason to celebrate, even with nothing at stake in mid-August and backups for both teams dominating the snap loads. The sound of fans raising a ruckus at M&T Bank Stadium was, in a word, sweet, and so welcomed after the eerie silences of 2020. This was so much better, so much more fun, and hinted nicely at the electricity that will prevail when the Ravens play games that count starting next month. What happened on the field wasn’t always as positive but wound up producing more reason to celebrate. The Ravens’ defense got pushed around at times, especially early, as the Saints ran up 230 yards of offense in the first half. But the defense also forced six turnovers. Meanwhile, the Ravens’ offense, minus a slew of key contributors, struggled to make things happen but still generated enough points to win. The Ravens have now won 18 straight preseason games going back to 2015 – a remarkable factoid that speaks to the competitive spirit Head Coach John Harbaugh demands as well as the depth of the roster year after year.”

“The Ravens were wise to rest Lamar Jackson rather than let him play a series or two. Not only is he still just recently off the COVID-19 list, but also, the Ravens rolled out a makeshift offensive line due to several injuries. As a result, the Saints’ No. 1 defense completely dominated early, when Jackson would have played. Trace McSorley, starting instead of Jackson, inherited that tough situation and seldom had time to throw on dropbacks. To his credit, he hung tough as he also battled back spasms and ended up making enough plays to generate points on three possessions. Tyler Huntley took over in the second half and made a lot more happen, both with his arm and his legs; at times he almost seemed to be a Lamar clone. For this night, I’d have to give the edge to Huntley in the battle to be the No. 2 quarterback behind Jackson. But remember, McSorley faced starters and Huntley took on backups. I’m guessing there’ll be a time when the roles are reversed and Huntley faces a starting defense.”