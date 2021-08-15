Statue of Mike Hawk Emerges on UND Campus

Last week, UND fan Max Lovell tweeted a picture of this statue. Lovell’s tweet elicited some interesting responses. I was intrigued and had to see it myself. Last night, on my bike ride, I was able to locate the statue in question. Honestly, I don’t hate it.

They finally got a statue of Mike Hawk on campus. Going to rub Mike Hawk before every @UNDfootball and @UNDmhockey for good luck this year. #UNDProud pic.twitter.com/QAbWQzyD0G — Max Lovell (@Lovell54) August 12, 2021

Yes, it’s true. I can confirm. There’s a shiny new statue of the UND mascot Mike Hawk standing behind the University of North Dakota student union. How big is the new statute? I am 5-foot-9 and the statue is quite taller than I am.

I get it. Many UND fans hate the Fighting Hawks nickname and the Fighting Hawks mascot. I’ve always gotten a kick out of the goofy mascot. It’s also been a big hit with the kids. Maybe we’re not the audience. Finally, I don’t blame the University for wanting to market the mascot.