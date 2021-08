It’s been said that MLB is doing all it can to speed up games, but we’re not really seeing it.

The average game is still at least three hours long — sometimes longer — and that just doesn’t align with fans’ attention spans. MLB has said it wants to reach younger sports fans, but Millennials and Gen Z aren’t going to tune in and dedicate hours to watch an event that features a lot of downtime.

…So let’s speed it up.

[Credit: Will O’Toole]