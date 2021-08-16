Fight of the Day: Taiga vs. Takeru I

Date: November 3, 2014
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 65kg Championship Tournament
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
Date: November 3, 2014
Card: K-1 World Grand Prix 65kg Championship Tournament
Championship(s):
Venue: Yoyogi National Gymnasium
Location: Tokyo, Japan
So you think you know your MMA? You think you can predict who is going to win a fight and how? Time to prove it. We present to you (…)
One area where the New York Mets could certainly use some help in the near future is their bullpen. Injuries have really wreaked havoc on (…)
A quick snapshot at the week that was. Biggest Upset: Raufeon Stots +310 over Magomed (…)
Tyler Gilbert of Santa Cruz, CA became the fourth Major League Baseball pitcher to throw a no-hitter in his very first MLB start on (…)
The Green Bay Packers opened the preseason with a 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field. While the final score is not all that (…)
It’s tempting to overreact to a 14-4 loss. Remember that there are still 11 games left to go against the Giants and Dodgers, and the Mets (…)
It’s been said that MLB is doing all it can to speed up games, but we’re not really seeing it. The average game is still at least three (…)
The past two days have been a measuring stick for the New York Mets (59-57), who have been seeing how they compare to the reigning World (…)
Paul Pogba of Lagny-sur-Marne, France tied the English Premier League record for most assists in a game on Saturday. On the opening day of (…)
Last week, UND fan Max Lovell tweeted a picture of this statue. Lovell’s tweet elicited some interesting responses. I was intrigued (…)