Fighters of the Week

1. Joshua Franco: Closed the book on his rivalry with Andrew Moloney, winning their trilogy fight to take a 2-0 (1) record over him, and retaining his WBA title at junior bantamweight.

2. John Riel Casimero: 91 punches. Combined. Over twelve looooong rounds. It was a CompuBox record for least amount of activity, and par for the course for a Guillermo Rigondeaux fight. I have more patience than most for Rigo’s style, but good GOD. As for Casimero, it was still a successful defense of his WBO Bantamweight title, and a solid feather in his cap to get a win over a fighter with Rigondeaux’s pedigree.

3. Roger Gutierrez: In their world title rematch and third meeting overall, it was Gutierrez getting the best of Alvarado to retain his WBA junior lightweight strap by unanimous decision and moving on. Hopefully unifying the WBA titles at 130lbs, but a boy can dream.

4. Gegard Mousasi: Still the Bellator Middleweight champion, putting away John Salter via TKO in the main event of Bellator 264 Friday on Showtime.

5. Vergil Ortiz Jr.: Make that 18-0 with 18 knockouts for the uber-prospect. He faced his toughest test to date in Egidijus Kavaliasukas, and proceeded to put the veteran on his ass FIVE (5) times, finally earning the TKO in the 8th round in the main event on Golden Boy’s DAZN card.

6. Joshua Buatsi: Buatsi faced the toughest test of his career, Ricards Bolotniks gave him everything he could handle, but Buatsi ended it emphatically in the eleventh. Eddie Hearn wants him to fight in the States for his next fight, and mentioned Dmitry Bivol, Joe Smith, and Artur Beterbiev down the line.

7. Loik Radzhabov/Raush Manfio/Ray Cooper III/Magomed Magomedkerimov: The semifinals are set at lightweight and welterweight in the PFL playoffs.

8. Zhang Lipeng: In the main event of ONE Battleground II, it was Lipeng besting ONE veteran Eduard Folayang.

9. Rau’shee Warren: The former world bantamweight champion delivered in opening Saturday’s PBC on Showtime event.

10. Alan Sanchez/Benji Silva: Mat Mafia bested the Gracie Barra team of Pedro Marinho and Servando Almaraz in tag team jiu-jitsu main event of Sunday’s Submission Underground 26.

11. Deandre Anderson: Made his Cage Fury Fighting Championship debut after nearly two years out of fighting in the main event of CFFC 99. It took eleven seconds.

12. Gabriel Sousa: The #9-ranked Fight To Win featherweight bested top-ranked roosterweight Lucas Pinheiro in the main event of Fight To Win 181.

13. Lorawnt Nelson: Handed Peter Stanonik his first defeat in the main event of XFN Kickboxing 373.

14. Haze Wilson: Victor of the one-night heavyweight tournament at XFN Kickboxing 373.

t15. Arnold Barboza Jr.: Antonio Moran was game, but Barboza just had too much for the veteran in the co-main of Top Rank’s Franco-Moloney trilogy card from Tulsa.

t15. Andrey Koreshkov: Took care of business in the co-main event of Bellator 264, shutting out Sabah Homasi over three rounds.