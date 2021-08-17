UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum
August 21, 2021
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada
UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum Fight Card
Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)
5,851 – weak
UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200
(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)
(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)
Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ 10:00 pm Eastern)
Middleweights (five rounds):
Jared Cannonier (13-5, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Kelvin Gastelum (17-7, 1 NC, #21 ranked middleweight)
Lightweights:
Clay Guida (36-17, #47 ranked lightweight) vs Mark O. Madsen (10-0, #55 ranked lightweight)
Heavyweights:
Parker Porter (11-6, #34 ranked heavyweight) vs Chase Sherman (15-7, #24 ranked heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Vinc Pichel (13-2, #14 ranked lightweight) vs Austin Hubbard (13-5, #45 ranked lightweight)
Flyweights:
Alexandre Pantoja (23-5, #5 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Royval (12-5, #7 ranked flyweight)
Bantamweights:
Trevin Jones (13-6, 1 NC, #42 ranked bantamweight) vs TBA
Prelims (ESPN2/ESPN+ 7:00 pm Eastern)
Featherweights:
Austin Lingo (8-1, #56 ranked featherweight) vs Luis Saldana (15-6, #56 ranked featherweight)
Bantamweights:
Brian Kelleher (22-12, #23 ranked bantamweight) vs Domingo Pilarte (8-2, 1 NC, #67 ranked bantamweight)
Women’s Bantamweights:
Bea Malecki (4-0, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight) vs Josiane Nunes (7-1)
Light Heavyweights:
William Knight (9-2, #32 ranked light heavyweight) vs Fabio Cherant (7-2, #41 ranked light heavyweight)
Lightweights:
Roosevelt Roberts (10-2, 1 NC, #35 ranked lightweight) vs Ignacio Bahamondes (11-4, #65 ranked lightweight)
Welterweights:
Sasha Palatnikov (6-3, #52 ranked welterweight) vs Ramiz Brahimaj (8-3, #65 ranked welterweight)
Betting Odds:
