Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Aug 18/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator. We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

Stats Last Bell Total Rank Rank Rank 1 2 1 Yaroslav Amosov 544.5 2 1 2 Douglas Lima 420 3 5 4 Jason Jackson 285 4 3 5 Neiman Gracie 271 5 3 3 Michael Page 269 6 7 11 Oliver Enkamp 168 7 8 Benson Henderson 163 8 9 6 Logan Storley 151.5 9 11 Kemran Lachinov 121 10 12 Robson Gracie Jr 110 11 13 Billy Goff 109 12 14 10 Joey Davis 106 12 10 8 Paul Daley 106 14 15 Shamil Nikaev 100 15 16 Roman Faraldo 96 16 17 Raymond Daniels 95 17 18 7 Derek Anderson 90 18 19 Killys Mota 72 19 NR 9 Andrey Koreshkov 68 19 21 Lewis Long 68 19 21 Simon Smotritsky 68 22 24 Kastriot Xhema 60 23 26 Raphael Uchegbu 55 24 27 Moses Murrietta 54 24 27 Trevor Gudde 54 26 NR Nathan Jones 50 27 30 Walter Gahadza 45 28 NR Johnny Cisneros 43 28 25 Sabah Homasi 43 30 34 Mark Lemminger 40 30 NR Uros Jurisic 40 32 33 Stefano Paterno 36 33 36 Kyle Crutchmer 31 34 35 Jaleel Willis 27 35 37 Albert Gonzales 20 36 38 Pat Casey 14 37 39 Grachik Bozinyan 10 38 41 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 5 39 42 Bobby Lee 0 39 NR Dante Schiro 0 39 42 Giovanni Melillo 0 39 42 Herman Terrado 0 39 42 Kywan Gracie 0 39 42 Levan Chokheli 0 39 42 Mukhamed Berkhamov 0 39 42 Peter Stanonik 0 39 42 Ross Houston 0

Check back next Wednesday for our lightweight rankings



Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Women’s Featherweights

Women’s Flyweights

Pound for Pound