Bellator Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: Aug 18/21

There is constant debate about fighter rankings, which are normally based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage, this time for Bellator.  We’ll roll out a new weight class every Wednesday.  Next up: The Welterweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 Bellator performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted. For fighters who have also fought in the UFC during this time, those performances were counted also)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s Bellator win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

Stats Last Bell Total
Rank Rank Rank
1 2 1 Yaroslav Amosov 544.5
2 1 2 Douglas Lima 420
3 5 4 Jason Jackson 285
4 3 5 Neiman Gracie 271
5 3 3 Michael Page 269
6 7 11 Oliver Enkamp 168
7 8 Benson Henderson 163
8 9 6 Logan Storley 151.5
9 11 Kemran Lachinov 121
10 12 Robson Gracie Jr 110
11 13 Billy Goff 109
12 14 10 Joey Davis 106
12 10 8 Paul Daley 106
14 15 Shamil Nikaev 100
15 16 Roman Faraldo 96
16 17 Raymond Daniels 95
17 18 7 Derek Anderson 90
18 19 Killys Mota 72
19 NR 9 Andrey Koreshkov 68
19 21 Lewis Long 68
19 21 Simon Smotritsky 68
22 24 Kastriot Xhema 60
23 26 Raphael Uchegbu 55
24 27 Moses Murrietta 54
24 27 Trevor Gudde 54
26 NR Nathan Jones 50
27 30 Walter Gahadza 45
28 NR Johnny Cisneros 43
28 25 Sabah Homasi 43
30 34 Mark Lemminger 40
30 NR Uros Jurisic 40
32 33 Stefano Paterno 36
33 36 Kyle Crutchmer 31
34 35 Jaleel Willis 27
35 37 Albert Gonzales 20
36 38 Pat Casey 14
37 39 Grachik Bozinyan 10
38 41 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 5
39 42 Bobby Lee 0
39 NR Dante Schiro 0
39 42 Giovanni Melillo 0
39 42 Herman Terrado 0
39 42 Kywan Gracie 0
39 42 Levan Chokheli 0
39 42 Mukhamed Berkhamov 0
39 42 Peter Stanonik 0
39 42 Ross Houston 0

Bellator Performance Based Rankings

Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Women’s Featherweights
Women’s Flyweights
Pound for Pound

 

