Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.
Friday August 20
2:00am: 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)
12:00pm: Ali Baloyev vs. Rolly Lambert Fogoum/Apichet Petchmanee vs. Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkum (ESPN+)
4:00pm: The DAZN Boxing Show (DAZN)
5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPNEWS)
6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)
7:00pm: Bellator 265 Prelims (YouTube)
8:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 20 (Bareknuckle.tv/Fite.tv)
9:00pm: Bellator 265 (Showtime)
11:00pm: Broadway Boxing: Prazak vs. Reis (UFC Fight Pass)
Saturday August 21
2:00am: 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)
11:00am: Tournament of Champions 24 (FloGrappling)
7:00pm: UFC on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)
9:00pm: Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas/Julio Ceja vs. Mark Magsayo ($74.99 Pay-Per-View/Fite.tv)
10:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs. Gastelum (ESPN/ESPN+)
Sunday August 22
1:00am: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)
1:00am: UFC on ESPN Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00am: 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)
2:00pm: Lion Fight 68 (UFC Fight Pass)
5:00pm: JitzKids 5: King of the Beach (FloGrappling)
Top-10 Viewing Options: We’re officially in the worst TV sports season of the year, folks. Cling to these.
1. Manny Pacquiao vs. Yordenis Ugas/Julio Ceja vs. Mark Magsayo: Well, it’s certainly not Pac vs. Spence, but…yeah, I don’t know. Seventy-five bucks.
2. UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs. Gastelum: Ready for Clay Guida in the co-main event in 2021??
3. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 20: Johnny Bedford and Reggie Bedford Jr. clash for the inaugural bantamweight title.
4. Lion Fight 68: FOUR TITLE FIGHTS DAMN YOUR EYES! And a returning legend in Jorina Baars!
5. Bellator 265: Sergei Kharitonov is one of my favorite heavyweights ever in kickboxing and MMA…but it’s 2021…and it’s Cheick Kongo…
6. Broadway Boxing: Prazak vs. Reis: Women’s world championship boxing on Fight Pass? Sure, I’m in.
7. 2021 Junior World Wrestling Championships: In case you caught wrestling fever in the Olympics and you’re wanting to see who’s next.
8. Ali Baloyev vs. Rolly Lambert Fogoum/Apichet Petchmanee vs. Phumiritdet Chonlathondamrongkum: This was supposed to feature an IBF Junior Lightweight championship fight with Shavkat Rakhimov and Kenichi Ogawa. Instead we’re getting…not that.
9. The DAZN Boxing Show: No American DAZN shows to talk about for a while!
10. JitzKids 5: King of the Beach: Just kids rolling around on a beach grabbing limbs and having fun! Wait…what?
4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.
KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI
5. Krush Super Bantamweight Championship Tournament First Round: Riamu (7-1) vs. Yoshioka Begin (12-2-2) [Krush 128]
4. Lion Fight European Super Lightweight Championship: Craig Coakley (21-4) vs. Pok Biil (47-14-4) [Lion Fight 68]
3. Lion Fight European Super Welterweight Championship: Federico Alfaro (c) (17-8-5) vs. Jake Peacock (5-0) [Lion Fight 68]
2. Lion Fight Women’s Welterweight Championship: Jorina Baars (c) (46-2-3) vs. Claire Clements (15-7) [Lion Fight 68]
1. Lion Fight Women’s Super Flyweight Championship: Amy Pirnie (c) (22-3-1) vs. Lara Fernandez (40-12-3) [Lion Fight 68]
BOXING
5. Bare Knuckle Heavyweight Bout: Alan Belcher (debut) vs. Tony Lopez (0-2-1) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 20]
4. Vacant WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Championship: Carlos Castro (26-0) vs. Oscar Escandon (26-5)
3. Featherweight Bout: Julio Ceja (32-4-1) vs. Mark Magsayo (22-0) [FOX Pay-Per-View]
2. Vacant Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Bantamweight Championship: Johnny Bedford (5-1) vs. Reggie Barnett Jr. (6-1) [Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 20]
1. WBA Super Welterweight Championship: Yordenis Ugas (26-4) vs. Manny Pacquiao (62-7-2) [FOX Pay-Per-View]
MMA
5. Heavyweight Bout: Cheick Kongo (30-11-2) vs. Sergei Kharitonov (32-8) [Bellator 265]
4. Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard (13-5) vs. Vinc Pichel (13-2) [UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs. Gastelum]
3. Lightweight Bout: Clay Guida (36-20) vs. Mark Madsen (10-0) [UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs. Gastelum]
2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jared Cannonier (13-5) vs. Kelvin Gastelum (16-7) [UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs. Gastelum]
1. Flyweight Bout: Alexandre Pantoja (23-5) vs. Brandon Royval (12-5) [UFC on ESPN: Cannonier vs. Gastelum]
GRAPPLING/WRESTLING
N/A
Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man tumbling off the mountain of betting profits he built attempts to grab a rope.
Best Fight of the Weekend: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Amy Pirnie vs. Lara Fernandez
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Carlos Castro over Oscar Escandon
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Lion Fight 68
Upset of the Week: Brandon Royval over Alexandre Pantoja
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Cheick Kongo vs. Sergei Kharitonov