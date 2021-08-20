MMA Manifesto

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Aug 20/21

UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: Aug 20/21

August 20, 2021

By |

Oct 5, 2019; Melbourne, AUSTRALIA; Tai Tuivasa (red gloves) before fighting Serghei Spivac during UFC 243 at Marvel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-USA TODAY Sports

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists.  Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on a voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no.  So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage.  Next up: The Heavyweights.

 

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

  • Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five-year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in the past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
  • Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.  
  • Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
  • No points awarded for a loss

 

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total
Rank Rank
1 1 1 Francis Ngannou 750.5
2 2 3 Stipe Miocic 654
3 5 2 Ciryl Gane 479.5
4 4 5 Curtis Blaydes 313.5
5 3 4 Derrick Lewis 283
6 6 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 275.5
7 10 Tai Tuivasa 213
8 7 6 Alexander Volkov 201
9 8 11 Chris Daukaus 184
10 9 8 Shamil Abdurakhimov 177.5
11 10 14 Tom Aspinall 177
12 12 Alexandr Romanov 143
13 13 9 Marcin Tybura 129
14 NR 16 Sergei Pavlovich 118
15 14 Ben Rothwell 117
15 14 15 Sergey Spivak 117
17 17 Tanner Boser 100
18 18 Ovince Saint Preux 97
19 19 Aleksei Oleinik 96
20 20 12 Walt Harris 88.5
21 16 Greg Hardy 86
21 21 Ilir Latifi 86
21 21 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 86
24 24 Chase Sherman 57.5
25 25 Andrei Arlovski 57
26 26 Juan Espino 49
27 27 10 Augusto Sakai 38.5
28 31 Rodrigo Nascimento 36
29 28 Carlos Felipe 27
30 29 Jarjis Danho 20
31 30 Gian Villante 19
32 32 Justin Tafa 16
33 33 Jake Collier 14
34 34 Don’Tale Mayes 10
34 34 Jared Vanderaa 10
34 34 Josh Parisian 10
34 34 Parker Porter 10
38 38 Alan Baudot 0
38 38 Chris Barnett 0
38 38 Harry Hunsucker 0
38 NR Philipe Lins 0

Check back Monday for our light heavyweight rankings


Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
Pound for Pound

 

