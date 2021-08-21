Chargers

Keenan Allen believes Justin Herbert is already improving following strong rookie campaign

By August 21, 2021 8:19 pm

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert turned in one of the most impressive rookie campaigns in NFL history, and one of his receivers believe he’s just getting started, in terms of his development.

Keenan Allen is one of the most difficult covers in the league when healthy, so he knows all about what it takes for a signal-caller to be great. He spent the majority of his career catching passes from future Hall of Fame quarterback Philip Rivers, and has learned to identify who can really spin it.

And apparently, he’s a strong believer in Herbert. It sure looks like Allen is bullish on Herbert heading into this season, given what he recently told ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Sophomore slumps are common for young quarterbacks, but Allen sure doesn’t seem to think it’ll happen to Herbert. We’ll soon find out.

