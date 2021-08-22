MMA Manifesto

Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings

Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings

MMA Manifesto

Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings

By August 22, 2021 12:00 am

By |

SHANGHAI, CHINA – NOVEMBER 25: (L-R) Kelvin Gastelum fights with Michael Bisping during the UFC Fight Night at Mercedes-Benz Arena on November 25, 2017 in Shanghai, China. (Photo by Hu Chengwei/Getty Images)

Kelvin Gastelum Career Earnings

(for UFC fights only – doesn’t include PPV bonuses)

* denotes an estimated purse

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

TUF 17 Finale – Apr 13/13 – W (Hall) – $16,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Condit vs Kampmann 2 – Aug 28/13 – W (Melancon) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)*

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (Story) – $30,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus)

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Stephens – Jun 28/14 – W (Musoke) – $27,000 ($15,000 to show, $15,000 win bonus, $3,000 fine for missing weight)*

UFC 180 – Nov 15/14 – W (Ellenberger) – $90,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 183 – Jan 31/15 – L (Woodley) – $21,000 ($30,000 to show, $9,000 fine for missing weight)

UFC 188 – Jun 13/15 – W (Marquardt) – $60,000 ($30,000 to show, $30,000 win bonus)*

TUF Latin America 2 Finale – Nov 21/15 – L (Magny) – $88,000 ($33,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 200 – Jul 9/16 – W (Hendricks) – $91,000 ($33,000 to show, $33,000 win bonus, $20,000 from Hendricks for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 206 – Dec 10/16 – W (Kennedy) – $77,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – NC (Belfort) – $122,400 ($39,000 to show, $39,000 win bonus, $15,600 fine for failed drug test, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Weidman vs Gastelum – Jul 22/17 – L (Weidman) – $52,000 ($42,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bisping vs Gastelum – Nov 25/17 – W (Bisping) – $144,000 ($42,000 to show, $42,000 to show, $50,000 Performance of the Night, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 224 – May 12/18 – W (Souza) – $150,000 ($45,000 to show, $45,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 236 – Apr 13/19 – L (Adesanya) – $230,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $30,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 244 – Nov 2/19 – L (Till) – $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Figueiredo vs Benavidez 2Jul 18/20 – L (Hermansson) – $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 258 – Feb 13/21 – W (Heinisch) – $165,000 ($150,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Gastelum – Apr 17/21 – L (Whittaker) – $216,000 ($150,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs Gastelum – Aug 21/21 – L (Cannonier) – $166,000 ($150,000 to show, $16,000 fight week incentive pay)*

 

Career Earnings: $2,305,400

 

 


(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)

MMA Manifesto, MMA Manifesto Salary Data

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

8hr

Mets 8hr ago

Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the Mets lost to the Dodgers again. By one run, again. J.D. Davis had a chance to be the hero with (…)

More MMA Manifesto
Home