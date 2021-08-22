UFC Vegas 34 Pick ‘Em Results

MMA Manifesto

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Pick 'Em Contest

By August 22, 2021 10:51 pm

UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs Holland Pick 'Em Contest

Congratulations to Brandon Kaplan for winning our UFC Vegas 34 Pick ‘Em Contest!  Next Pick ‘Em action will be for UFC on ESPN: Barboza vs Chikadze on Aug 28th. Thanks for playing!

Consensus Picks

Jared Cannonier – 60%
Mark O. Madsen  – 70%
Chase Sherman – 81%
Vinc Pichel – 57%
Alexandre Pantoja – 60%

Consensus Overall Record in 2021: 64-51 (56%)


1 Brandon Kaplan 10
2 Michael V. 9
2 wyatt walls 9
4 Agus Susanto 8
4 James Weise 8
4 ryanC 8
7 Andre Tran 7
7 Dave K. 7
7 Luke Fortune 7
7 MiracleMaia 7
7 Nathan H. 7
7 Ryan A. MacDonald 7
13 Callum Cooper 6
13 Chris lloyd 6
13 Daniel Caughtry 6
13 Ibrahim 6
13 Isaac 6
13 John Rong 6
13 Latesh Pujari 6
13 The MMA Manifesto 6
21 dan 5
21 dan 5
21 Dwayne Murrell 5
21 Luke Smith 5
21 Neil H. 5
21 stewartthames 5
21 Vic Rattanasithy 5
21 Zane Martin 5
29 Adrian Sunnex 4
29 Barry Oh 4
29 Ben Hilder 4
29 Dan Meehan 4
29 Gagan Aujla 4
29 larry chaput 4
29 SternFan74 4
29 Zaheer 4
37 Amit Karale 3
37 AshK.♡ 3
37 Birney Lindsay 3
37 daniel 3
37 DJ 3
37 Dylan Simonsen 3
37 Herman Martinez 3
37 Josh Safa 3
37 Jules Bruno 3
37 Michael J. 3
37 Nate Stephen 3
37 Victor Molina 3
49 Omar Abdulla 2
50 Aydin 1
50 Bernardo Jaramillo 1
50 Connor O’Neil 1
50 Joshua Adepitan 1
50 Liam Thomson 1

 

2021 Overall Top Ten

1 Ibrahim 147
2 Omar Abdulla 138
3 Herman Martinez 134
4 Ryan A. MacDonald 130
5 John Rong 128
5 Nathan H. 128
7 Michael J. 118
8 Neil H. 117
9 Adrian Sunnex 115
10 Luke Smith 114

