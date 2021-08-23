Anna Nordqvist wins British Women's Open

Anna Nordqvist of Eskilstuna, Sweden has won the 2021 British Women’s Open from Carnoustie, Scotland on Sunday. The 34-year-old defeated Lizette Salas of the United States, Georgia Hall of England, and Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden by a stroke to win her third career major title. She previously won the 2009 Women’s PGA Championship and the 2017 Evian Masters. In an interesting statistic, Nordqvist has won three separate majors in three separate countries in three separate decades.

Nordqvist posted a four-round score of -12. She shot a score of one-under-par 71 in the first round, a one-under-par 71 in the second round, a score of seven-under-par 65 in the third round, and three-under-par 69 in the fourth round.

There is no doubt that Nordqvist made her most significant run in the entire tournament on moving day. After the second round, she was at -2 and five strokes back of the leaders, Georgia Hall of England, and Mina Harigae of the United States. Then in the 37th to 54th holes, Nordqvist had a spectacular round, where she shot 32 on the front nine and then 33 on the back nine. Nordqvist recorded a birdie on Saturday on the third, sixth, seventh, eighth, 14th, 15th, and 17h holes. The fact that Nordqvist shot two-under on the final four holes has meaning, as the final stretch at Carnoustie, is considered by many as one of the toughest stretch of holes anywhere in the world.

Then on Sunday, Nordqvist was steady, as she had four birdies and one bogey. She birdied the sixth, eighth, ninth, and 14th holes, and bogeyed the 12th holes.

Nordqvist is the second Swedish golfer to win the British Women’s Open since the event became a major in 2001. Annika Sorenstam of Bro won the title in 2003 for her sixth career major. Sorenstam won 10 major titles in her remarkable career, but only one British Open.