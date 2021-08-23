The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Yordenis Ugas +325 over Manny Pacquiao
Notable New Champions:
- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship Bantamweight Champion: Johnny Bedford
- IBO World Women’s Junior Welterweight Champion: Kali Reis
- WBC Latino Lightweight Champion: Alberto Ruiz
- WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Champion: Carlos Castro
- WBC Latino Heavyweight Champion: Jose Larduet
- Lion Fight European Super Lightweight Champion: Mo Abdurahman
Going Forward:
- Game Over?: Have we seen the Pac Man in the ring for the final time? Manny Pacquiao himself wasn’t sure in his post-fight press conference, but he acknowledged it. He dropped a clear decision to Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, a fight he should’ve cruised past in his prime. It was his clearest defeat since his lost to Floyd Mayweather. It’s for the best that Errol Spence wasn’t across the ring from him, or the results could have been nasty.
- Jake Paul Week!: Groan if you must, but he moves the needle, he delivers, and these aren’t exhibitions. This Sunday he welcomes Tyron Woodley into the professional boxing world, the same way he did Ben Askren. Will the results be the same?
- Not Going Anywhere: Fighter pay is an issue that isn’t going to be swept under the rug anytime soon. Jared Cannonier’s comments about being broke is just another chapter of the story of UFC’s payroll to be debated.