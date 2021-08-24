8/24/21 Game Preview: San Francisco Giants at New York Mets

The New York Mets (61-63) finally got a day off on Monday to enjoy a rare win in their two-week run of hell through the National League West’s top teams. That run has put the Mets in a big hole since they have gone just 2-8 over the first ten games of it, but the good news is that they are getting healthier and the run will end after the San Francisco Giants (80-44) finish up their three-game series in New York this week. First pitch for the opener of this homestand is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field.

Right-hander Tylor Megill (1-2, 3.21 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets today. Megill did well against the Giants last Wednesday, allowing one run in six innings of work, but was not a factor in the decision due to a lack of run support. The Mets eventually won the game 6-2 in 12 innings. The Giants will counter with rookie lefty Sammy Long (1-1, 5.72 ERA). Long lasted just two innings against the Colorado Rockies last Saturday, giving up one run and tossing 51 pitches in a game the Giants ended up losing 4-1.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WCBS

