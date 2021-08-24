Eagles embrace analytic approach to preseason as they hook up with Jets

The trend has been developing for over a decade now across the league to the devaluation of actual preseason games in favor of the joint team practices which precede them.

In other words, more analytic info can be processed more efficiently from practicing against another team than from the games. The games aren’t necessarily the “dress rehearsals” for the team anymore, in fact, some starters may never see the field in preseason. There are analytics to support this development, and the new Eagles coaching staff is on board with it.

The presumptive analytic reasoning is based upon how long the actual NFL season lasts these days. Back in the days of 12 or 14 game regular seasons, the preseason games mattered more as tuneups for starters and hot prospects. Now of course you’d certainly be accused of pressing your luck with injury to your best players if you actually expected them to log three or four extra full-contact appearances on top of a 17-game schedule and a possible playoff tour of duty.

So enter the joint team practice— you get to control the “game” situations, make your evaluations against competition yet still put a lid on exposure to mayhem. It makes analytic sense.

For instance, Jalen Hurts will lead the Eagles 1st-team offense against the Jets this week— but not necessarily in the actual preseason game.