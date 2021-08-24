Combat

Fight of the Day: Sanny Dahlbeck vs. Yoshihiro Sato I

Fight of the Day: Sanny Dahlbeck vs. Yoshihiro Sato I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Sanny Dahlbeck vs. Yoshihiro Sato I

By August 24, 2021 10:10 am

By |

 

Date: November 3, 2012
Card: Glory 3
Championship(s):
Venue: PalaLottomatica
Location: Rome, Italy

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

23hr

Combat 23hr ago

  A quick snapshot at the week that was.   Biggest Upset: Yordenis Ugas +325 over Manny Pacquiao (…)

More Combat
Home