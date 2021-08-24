Fighters of the Week

1. Yordenis Ugas: There’s his career-defining win, handing Manny Pacquiao his first loss since 2017, and his first really undisputed loss since the Floyd fight. It may be a career for Manny, but as far as Ugas goes, at 35, this is the pinnacle of his career. A unification bout with Errol Spence awaits.

2. Jared Cannonier: Stayed in the UFC middleweight title race with a main event of win over Kelvin Gastelum, rebounding from a loss to Robert Whittaker in October.

3. Kali Reis: Defended her WBA world title on UFC Fight Pass, squeaking by Diana Prazak, and claiming an IBO world title, as well.

4. Cheick Kongo: Fun fight, weird result, as it was Kongo submitting Sergei Kharitonov by rear-naked choke with seconds left in the second round.

5. Mark Magsayo: Put himself on the map emphatically in the co-main of Pacquiao-Ugas, sending Julio Ceja to the canvas limply in the tenth round.

6. Amy Pirnie: It was razor-thin, but in a fight that I thought was going to be the most competitive of the weekend, Pirnie was successful in defending her Lion Fight World Super Flyweight in the main event of Lion Fight 68.

7. Jorina Baars: Made a successful return to the Lion Fight ring, defeating Claire Clements by unanimous decision at Lion Fight 68.

8. Mark Madsen: Clay Guida gave him the toughest test of his young career, as he is wont to do, but Madsen came out the victor of a very close fight by split-decision in the co-main event of UFC’s ESPN card.

9. Johnny Bedford: The inaugural Bare Knuckle bantamweight champion, besting Reggie Barnett Jr. over five rounds in a fight featuring the clear-cut two best bantamweights in BKFC.

10. Alexandre Pantoja: Kicked off the main UFC card on ESPN with a submission over Brandon Royval, and is firmly in the flyweight title hunt, and won a Performance of the Night bonus in the same night.

11. Logan Storley: Rebounded after his first career pro loss, defeating Dante Schiro in the co-main of Bellator 265.

12. Mo Abdurahman: The new Lion Fight European Super Lightweight Champion after claiming the vacant title at Lion Fight 58.

13. Ignacio Bahamondes: With five seconds remaining in a close bout with Roosevelt Roberts, Ignacio landed a spinning wheel kick from the depths to end the fight emphatically.

14. Parker Porter: In a heavyweight matchup on the main card of UFC on ESPN, Porter bested fellow big boy Chase Sherman by unanimous decision.

15. Alan Belcher: Made a successful Bare Knuckle debut, besting Tony Lopez at BKFC 20.