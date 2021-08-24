Jasper Weatherby Signs With the San Jose Sharks

The University of North Dakota will be losing another veteran player. Today, forward Jasper Weatherby, who would’ve been a senior, signed a professional contract with the San Jose Sharks organization.

Weatherby becomes the 43rd NCAA player to sign a professional contract and the eighth UND player from last season’s team.

For UND, Weatherby leaving is a significant loss and leaves UND without a bonafide top-line center. Weatherby’s departure leaves a hole in UND’s forward lines.

In 100 games with UND, Weatherby scored (27g-20a–47pts) and was a plus-11. Weatherby was a stud in the faceoff dot, winning 57.8 percent of the faceoffs he took.

DRAFT 👏 PICK 👏 SIGNED 👏 We’ve signed 2018 fourth-round pick @jasperweatherby to a two-year deal. Details: https://t.co/wYNb19ifnu pic.twitter.com/N3DPwutTwH — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) August 24, 2021

“This weekend we learned that Jasper (Weatherby) would be signing a professional contract with the San Jose Sharks,” North Dakota hockey head coach Brad Berry said. “We, of course, want to thank Jasper for his three years at UND as well as being a key part in a group that had a tremendous amount of success, especially over his final two seasons. We wish him all the best as he begins his professional career.”

Don’t Hate the Player

I’ve been scanning social media and the fan message boards today, and it seems that there are a fair number of fans that are upset Weatherby is leaving the team this close to the beginning of the school year. I don’t blame him at all.

Isn’t this the reason these guys play the game? I can’t fault a player that receives an offer and then decides to sign. According to Cap Friendly, Weatherby’s deal is a two-year contract worth $1,850,000 if he plays in the NHL. He will make $70,000 a year if he plays in the minors.

I get it. I am satisfied with my employment. That doesn’t mean I’m not open to listening, and if an attractive offer presented itself. I’d do the same thing Jasper did and take the next step. I wish him luck. It was a pleasure to be able to cover him for the last three years. He represented UND well.